Greater Chennai Corporation to complete modern toilets in 372 locations by August 31

The city is set to get modern toilets with improved design and architecture at 372 locations by August 31.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Thursday inspected toilets on Walltax Road, near the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Chennai Central Railway Station, and ordered the civic body workers to ensure proper maintenance of the facilities.

Senior officials have started inspecting toilets constructed as part of the project to design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) the facilities in places such as Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, and Marina beach. Once the project is implemented, the civic body will start the construction of modern toilets in all the 15 zones of the city. The toilets constructed under Swachh Bharat mission have already been completed. The GCC has prepared a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for modern toilets.

The report will be submitted to Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board this month, and tenders will be floated after administrative sanction is received from the government, after the Lok Sabha election is completed. Modern toilets have already been completed on Marina Loop Road in Santhome, Light House, and Broadway.

Of the 194 toilets identified for minor restoration, work on 81 have been completed. A total of the 34 out of 88 toilets that were identified for major restoration have been completed. Two out of 90 new toilets proposed for construction have been completed under DBFOT in the city. Work is under way in 26 locations.

On Thursday, Mr. Radhakrishnan visited areas near Adyar creek to inspect the ongoing work on Miyawaki forests and parks and the eco-restoration project. Toilets have been proposed in habitations on the banks of waterbodies such as Adyar Creek to prevent open defecation. He also ordered officials to maintain the Miyawaki forests on the stretch from Indira Nagar to Kasturba Nagar along the Buckingham Canal.

Mr. Radhakrishnan inspected the work on the modern fish market on Marina Loop Road. The market is expected to open soon.