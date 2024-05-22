Govt. working out alternative locations for traders during redevelopment of the Broadway bus terminus

Chennai Corporation will conduct consultations with all stakeholders this week to explore the feasibility of improving connectivity to the central business district of George Town after the Broadway bus terminus is closed for redevelopment.

A crucial meeting of various stakeholders is scheduled this week after the civic body proposed to study the feasibility of shifting the Broadway bus terminus to Island Grounds. However, the various stakeholders have started exploring the options of finding better alternatives to Island Grounds as the traders have demanded bus connectivity to the central business district of George Town.

The Corporation is exploring the feasibility of parking buses along wide roads such as North Fort Road in the vicinity of Broadway instead of Island Grounds as the traders have demanded bus connectivity to the commercial hub.

In a bid to prevent traffic congestion near Island Grounds, traffic along roads such as Swami Sivananda Salai have also been studied to explore the feasibility of erecting temporary structures to station buses. The feasibility of utilising spaces near Egmore Railway Station and KMC have also been studied. Traders have demanded that buses be permitted to stop near a suitable location of George Town before reaching the temporary bus terminus.

Alternative locations such as Flower Bazaar, NSC Bose Road and TNPSC Road have been identified to provide alternative spaces for 400 traders who will be relocated from the Broadway Bus terminus ahead of the redevelopment.

Once the option of Island Grounds as an alternative bus terminus is finalised, the trade fair may be disrupted for two years, said an official. The civic agencies are also exploring the feasibility of finding other parcels of lands belonging to places of worship on Poonamallee High Road or to build decentralised facilities to park buses along various roads during the redevelopment of the Broadway bus terminus.