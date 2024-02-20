GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Girl undergoes spine deformity correction surgery

The 11-year-old was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis with L5 S1 Spondyloptosis and right-sided severe neglected rigid thoracolumbar scoliosis

February 20, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

An 11-year-old girl from Sri Lanka who was diagnosed with Neurofibromatosis with L5 S1 Spondyloptosis and right-sided severe neglected rigid thoracolumbar scoliosis, underwent spine deformity correction surgery in a private hospital in the city.

According to a press release, the parents of the girl approached doctors of MGM Healthcare, who evaluated her and advised to opt for a deformity correction surgery.

Karunakaran S., director and senior consultant, Department of Spine Surgery, said that due to neglect, the deformity had become severe and complex. “Placing screws in such a deformed spine is really challenging. Hence, we used a 3D bone model where a plastic 3D bone model was made similar to the patient’s deformed spine based on CT scan data. This helped to plan spine instrumentation before, as well as, during surgery,” he said in the release.

Scoliosis in children, if left untreated, can lead to severe complications. Vijayaraghavan, senior consultant, Department of Spine Surgery, said early detection allows for more conservative, less morbid surgical treatment options and significantly improves the chances of a positive outcome.

Post-surgery, the girl recovered and was discharged with tailored advice for ongoing care and rehabilitation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.