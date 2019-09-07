Fragile Tangedco pole awaits removal

Barring one, all the dilapidated poles on Link Road in Poonamalle have been replaced with new ones. Earlier, these poles stood in the middle of the road. For nearly two months, the lone pole is waiting to be removed. Interestingly, the new concrete pole, which is meant to replace the existing pole, lies a few yards away from the dilapidated pole on the stretch.

“The lone Tangedco pole is located in the middle of stretch, which does not have street lights. Accidents occurr frequently at some of the intersections on the stretch,” says S. Mahesh, a resident of Poonamallee.

At present, the one-kilometre-long stretch has been widened. There is also a tiled walker’s pathway now, especially towards Poonamallee, where many multi-storey apartment complexes, commercial establishments, healthcare centres and educational institutions are located.

“The needful will be done at the earliest,” says a Tangedco official.