Former staff of pawn shop held for misappropriation of gold jewellery

March 04, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Chennai

The Ponneri police arrested a 50-year-old man from Rajasthan who allegedly misappropriated 250 sovereigns of gold jewellery from a pawn shop where he was working.

Police sources said one Kanyalal, 59, runs the pawn shop in Thiruvenkatapuram and Suresh Vyas, 50, a native of Rajasthan, was working there for the last 15 years. Kanyalal entrusted Vyas to run the shop since the former was facing ill-health. Recently, Vyas left to his native saying his wife was unwell. After he left, when Kanyalal checked the accounts, he found 250 sovereigns of gold jewellery missing from the shop. Hence, he lodged a complaint with the police alleging Vyas had misappropriated the jewellery.

The Ponneri police arrested Vyas in Rajasthan and brought him to the city for further investigation.