GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Edappadi Palaniswami appears before court in a defamation case filed by Dayanidhi Maran

Published - May 14, 2024 09:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K.Palaniswami on Tuesday appeared before a magistrate court in Egmore in connection with a defamation case filed by DMK MP and party candidate in Chennai Central Dayanidhi  Maran.

Mr. Maran filed a defamation complaint seeking to punish Mr. Palaniswami for defaming his service towards the people of the constituency by stating that he had not spent his constituency MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds.

The complainant alleged that Mr. Palaniswami made a defamatory speech while he was campaigning for DMDK candidate Parthasarathy on April 15 at  Purasawalkam. Mr. Maran added that during his tenure, 95% of constituency funds had been utilised in an effective manner for the welfare of the people of the constituency. He said the allegations of Mr. Palaniswami were without an iota of truth and consequently had caused severe loss of reputation and anguish to him.

Taking his complaint on file, the court had ordered issuance of summons to Mr. Palaniswami for his appearance. Complying with the summons, Mr. Palaniswami, accompanied by his lawyers on Tuesday, appeared before XIII Metropolitan Magistrate M. Dharmaprabu. Recording his presence, the magistrate adjourned the case to June 27 and also said the case would be transferred to the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of cases related to MPs and MLAs.

The court also had ordered summons to BJP candidate in Chennai Central Vinoj P. Selvam in another defamation complaint filed by Mr. Maran. Mr. Selvam did not appear, and his advocate filed a petition to dispense with his personal appearance. Adjourning the case for further hearing on June 6, the magistrate court directed Mr. Selvam to appear on the day.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.