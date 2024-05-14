Edappadi Palaniswami appears before court in a defamation case filed by Dayanidhi Maran

Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K.Palaniswami on Tuesday appeared before a magistrate court in Egmore in connection with a defamation case filed by DMK MP and party candidate in Chennai Central Dayanidhi Maran.

Mr. Maran filed a defamation complaint seeking to punish Mr. Palaniswami for defaming his service towards the people of the constituency by stating that he had not spent his constituency MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds.

The complainant alleged that Mr. Palaniswami made a defamatory speech while he was campaigning for DMDK candidate Parthasarathy on April 15 at Purasawalkam. Mr. Maran added that during his tenure, 95% of constituency funds had been utilised in an effective manner for the welfare of the people of the constituency. He said the allegations of Mr. Palaniswami were without an iota of truth and consequently had caused severe loss of reputation and anguish to him.

Taking his complaint on file, the court had ordered issuance of summons to Mr. Palaniswami for his appearance. Complying with the summons, Mr. Palaniswami, accompanied by his lawyers on Tuesday, appeared before XIII Metropolitan Magistrate M. Dharmaprabu. Recording his presence, the magistrate adjourned the case to June 27 and also said the case would be transferred to the Special Court for Exclusive Trial of cases related to MPs and MLAs.

The court also had ordered summons to BJP candidate in Chennai Central Vinoj P. Selvam in another defamation complaint filed by Mr. Maran. Mr. Selvam did not appear, and his advocate filed a petition to dispense with his personal appearance. Adjourning the case for further hearing on June 6, the magistrate court directed Mr. Selvam to appear on the day.