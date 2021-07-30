Dumping of slurry in Cooum continues

Residents of Nerkundram and Mogappair complain that a portion of Cooum river in their localities is often an easy target for the discharge of slurry from construction sites.

While efforts to restore the stretch of the river from Paruthipattu are under way, residents charge that the pollution has not stopped.

L. Prasad, a resident of Mogappair, said lorries released slurry from the bridge connecting Nerkundram and Golden George Nagar along Poonamallee High Road. Heavy vehicles dumped slush daily despite police presence on the arterial road, including near Arumbakkam. This often led to the obstruction of water flow in the river up to Thiruverkadu, he said.

Residents alleged that lorries disposed slurry from pile foundations in the construction site of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board near Arumbakkam. Members of the Golden George Residents’ Welfare Association said scrap was dumped along the riverbank near George Ratnam Road. Debris dumped by commercial firms also occupied nearly 300 m along the riverbanks.

Police complaints

Stating that they have lodged police complaints, the residents said they expected the State government to allot a separate spot to dump slurry.

Previously, Metrowater had initiated measures to prevent sewage release by lorries into the Cooum and registered police complaints against offenders.

Officials said measures would be taken to follow up on the residents’ complaints.