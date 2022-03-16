Drug cartel unearthed, Nigerian among five arrested

Police search a room in Alandur area following a tip-off about substand abuse by some youth

Five persons, including a Nigerian national, who were part of a drug cartel and were possessing banned amphetamine, were arrested in St. Thomas Mount police station limits.

Following a tip-off on substance abuse by youth in the Alandur area, a special team of police led by Assistant Commissioner of Police A. Ameer Ahamed searched a room in a commercial complex that also houses a bank. The police found used syringes and empty polythene bags in the room. Those occupying the room possessed amphetamine. The police arrested K. Nandakumar, 23, of Tiruchi district, I. Thirulapathi, 24, of Adambakkam and P. Vijay, 27, of Kanniyakumari district.

During interrogation, Nandakumar reportedly confessed that he had received the drugs from J. Arunkumar, 30, of Vilavankodu who collected it from Oneoah Augustine, 27, a Nigerian national operating from Bengaluru. The police seized 116 grams of amphetamine, empty syringes, five mobile phones and a weighing machine.

Two arrested

Meanwhile, two youth from Tripura were arrested in Taramani police station limits for allegedly possessing ganja. The accused were identified as J. Iskim Miya, 23, and Ajaykumar, 27, from Tripura.

They were arrested near Ramaunajam IT Park on Rajiv Gandhi Salai and 15 kg of ganja and a two-wheeler were seized from them.