Domestic liquefied petroleum gas prices go up

A 5 kg cylinder now costs ₹313.50 and a non-domestic commercial cylinder with 19 kg of gas is priced at ₹1,687.50, which was ₹1,463.50 in January and ₹1,771.50 in April.

Prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders meant for domestic consumers were hiked on Thursday by ₹25.50 per 14.2 kg refill by State-run oil companies. The upward revision has led to a cylinder being priced at ₹850.50 in Chennai. Prices change from city to city based on transportation costs.

In March, the prices were reduced by ₹10 per cylinder after which the rate remained at ₹825 for April and May. In January 2021, the price of a refill in Chennai was ₹710, after which there were several hikes, including three in February. It is the usual practice of the oil majors to revise prices of LPG in the beginning of every month.

Oil companies had brought down the price of commercial cylinders in a bid to encourage restaurants and other industries to increase consumption. With restaurants not being permitted to allow dine-in customers, sales has been down by at least 40%, meaning lesser LPG consumption.