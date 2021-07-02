Chennai

Domestic liquefied petroleum gas prices go up

In March, the prices were reduced by ₹10 per cylinder after which the rate remained at ₹825 for April and May.  

Prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders meant for domestic consumers were hiked on Thursday by ₹25.50 per 14.2 kg refill by State-run oil companies. The upward revision has led to a cylinder being priced at ₹850.50 in Chennai. Prices change from city to city based on transportation costs.

In March, the prices were reduced by ₹10 per cylinder after which the rate remained at ₹825 for April and May. In January 2021, the price of a refill in Chennai was ₹710, after which there were several hikes, including three in February. It is the usual practice of the oil majors to revise prices of LPG in the beginning of every month.

A 5 kg cylinder now costs ₹313.50 and a non-domestic commercial cylinder with 19 kg of gas is priced at ₹1,687.50, which was ₹1,463.50 in January and ₹1,771.50 in April.

Oil companies had brought down the price of commercial cylinders in a bid to encourage restaurants and other industries to increase consumption. With restaurants not being permitted to allow dine-in customers, sales has been down by at least 40%, meaning lesser LPG consumption.


