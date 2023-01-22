HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dialysis unit opened at Vyasarpadi UPHC

January 22, 2023 01:02 am | Updated 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), the Rotary Club of Madras East in association with the Rotary Club of Adana Guney and the TANKER Foundation opened a new dialysis unit at the Urban Primary Health Centre, Vyasarpadi, on January 20.

K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Water Supply, inaugurated the unit. It is TANKER Foundation’s 14th dialysis centre and the eighth one with the GCC.

Latha A. Kumaraswami, managing trustee of the foundation, said TANKER had done over 5.31 lakh dialysis so far. Chennai Mayor R. Priya and Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi were present, according to a press release.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.