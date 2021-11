From urbanisation to missing links of stormwater drains, the maps tell it all.

Every rainy season, Chennai is flooded. Some of its streets get inundated even after a single spell. The maps show that as the need for residential units grew, houses were built in low-lying areas and floodplains, leading to stagnation. The loss of a portion of the Pallikaranai marshland added to the crisis. Moreover, many missing links of stormwater drains, even along major roads, led to frequent stagnation.

Flat terrain