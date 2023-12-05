Cyclone Michaung revives memories of December 2015 deluge

December 05, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

Life in Chennai and its neighbourhood came to a standstill on Monday as Cyclone Michaung dumped heavy rain.

However, the Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast that rain and strong winds would reduce over north coastal belt gradually.

Many areas went under sheets of water reviving memories of the December 2015 deluge. Several localities remained without power supply for almost a day.

The downpour that started on Sunday evening continued well into Monday evening.

Many areas reeled under intense spells of rain between 8.30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday. Taramani recorded 16 cm rain, Anna University 14 cm, Pallikaranai 15 cm and Nandanam 12 cm too.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force personnel came to the rescue of residents stranded in various inundated areas like Manapakkam and Mugalivakkam.

Water release was stepped up from three city reservoirs in Chembarambakkam, Red Hills and Poondi, leading to more flow in the rivers.

The causeways across the Cooum, including the one on Poonamallee High Road, Maduravoyal, were closed as the river carried 5,000 cusecs of water.

Water discharge from Chembarambakkam reservoir was increased to 8,000 cusecs on Monday evening as the inflow steadily increased to 12,000 cusecs.

The Adyar carried 30,000 cusecs of floodwater from its catchment areas.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain to continue over Chennai and neighbourhood till Tuesday morning even as Cyclone Michaung moved northwards at a speed of 10 kmph.

The cyclone is likely to cross South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam, close to Bapatla on the forenoon of Tuesday as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Rain for one more day

In its forecast, the Regional Meteorological Centre has said many places over the State would receive rain till Wednesday. A red code warning has been issued for Tiruvallur district as extremely heavy rain may occur over one or two places till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Rains would gradually decrease over north Tamil Nadu.

On December 5, heavy rain would be restricted to one or two places over Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts.

S. Balachandran, Additional Director-General of Meteorology, Chennai, said while nearly 15 places received heavy rain, 59 locations experienced very heavy rain and extremely heavy rain pounded 21 other locations in north Tamil Nadu in the the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Monday.

Tamil Nadu’s seasonal rain deficit has reduced to 4% since October 1. It’s average rain for season so far is 37 cm.

Weather experts said the single-day rain quantum was higher in December 2015.

Y.E.A. Raj, retired deputy director-general of Meteorology, said cyclones bringing heavy rain during December is not unusual.

During the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on December 2, 2015, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 29.4 cm and 34.5 cm rain respectively.

On Monday, Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded 23 cm and 25 cm rain respectively. However, intense spells of rain persisted and there would be clarity on the situation by Tuesday.