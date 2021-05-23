COVID-19 surge: Govt. prioritises vulnerable segment for vaccination in 18+ age group

Newspaper boys, milk vendors, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, bus drivers and conductors, construction workers are among those who will be given priority.

The Tamil Nadu government has prioritised some segments of the population for the preventive vaccination against COVID-19 in the 18-44 years age group. The decision was taken in view of the limited stock of vaccines the State has, a Government Order has said.

Those who will be given priority are vulnerable groups such as newspaper boys, milk vendors and distributors; street vendors, pharmacy and grocery staff; autorickshaw and taxi drivers; bus drivers and conductors; EB staff, local body employees; workers in the e-commerce sector and essential industries, construction workers, other State labourers; all government staff and transport employees; all school and college teachers besides press and mediapersons.

Volunteers who serve food to COVID-19 patients in containment areas, members of NGOs who help out in hospitals; seafarers working in shipping industries and airport employees will also get priority.

Differently-abled persons would have to produce a certificate to be vaccinated without waiting in queue.

The order further said based on the announcement from the Chief Minister to permit vaccination of all aged 18-44 years the Director of Public and Health and Preventive Medicine had sent a proposal to administer vaccine with State procured doses in Government COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCS)/ government medical college hospitals/district headquarters hospitals and one PHC per block.

The Directors of Medical Education, Medical and Rural Health Services and Public Health have been directed to take necessary action.

The government also directed the Department/Commissionerate of Welfare of Differently Abled to organise special camps for vaccination in coordination with DME, DMS and DPH.