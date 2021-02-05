Chennai

CM launches parking system

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday launched a vehicle parking management system aimed at streamlining parking facilities across the city.

In the first phase, he launched the system in Anna Nagar, T. Nagar and Besant Nagar through a video-conference meeting from the Secretariat.

The Greater Chennai Corporation aims at implementing the vehicle parking management system across the city to make optimum use of the space available for the purpose.

Drainage scheme

Mr. Palaniswami launched the drainage scheme to benefit over 1.53 lakh houses in Tiruvottiyur, Soorapet, Puthagaram, Kathirvedu, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Nolambur, Maduravoyal, Ullagaram-Puzhuthivakkam, Sholinganallur and Karapakkam.

He launched digital water level recorders in 200 areas of the city at a cost of ₹6.3 crore and work on rain-gauge installation at a cost of ₹52 lakh.

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash were present.

