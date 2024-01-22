GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CM flags off vehicles for police use

January 22, 2024 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sivaraman R 10065

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday flagged off 25 Hyundai Creta, 8 Innova Crysta and 20 Bolero Jeeps worth ₹6.50 crore at the secretariat for the use of Greater Chennai Police.

The State government had procured 202 four wheelers and 81 two wheelers at a cost of ₹59.73 crore, for Chennai Police in the last two and a half years.

In the police budget for the year 2023-24, it was announced that 283 four-wheelers will be procured in exchange for scrapped vehicles to improve performance during VIPs route bandobust, law and order issues, patrolling of high-profile individuals, crime prevention and providing assistance to the victims.

These vehicles will be used to curtail crime, regulate traffic and maintain law and order within the Greater Chennai Police limits, said a press release.

