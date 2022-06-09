City gets one more police district in Kolathur

R. Rajaram posted as its Deputy Commissioner

The State government has announced the formation of Kolathur police district in the Greater Chennai Police limits.

R. Rajaram, 2009-batch Tamilnadu Police Service (TPS) officer, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police. He was one of the 25 Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) who were promoted and posted at various places on Thursday.

Prior to this, he was Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) with Idol Wing CID since 2018. He has been promoted as Superintendent of Police (SP) and posted as Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Police, Kolathur district, in the Greater Chennai Police by creating a new post.

In the State Assembly, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently announced that a new police district would be created in Kolathur at the cost of ₹2.25 crore. With this, the Greater Chennai Police now has 12 police districts in its jurisdiction.

Another ADSP-level officer G. Gopi on promotion has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kilpauk, while P. Kumar has been posted as DC, Madhavaram and D. Kumar has been posted as DC, Traffic, East in the city.

Following are other officers who have been posted as DCs in the city police: S. Sakthivel - Intelligence Section-II, S. Arokiyam - Modern Control Room, and M. Ramamurthy - Administration.