Chennai sees surge in travel quarantine

Relaxation of e-pass norms drawing more people to State capital

The Greater Chennai Corporation has registered an increase in the number of persons in quarantine in the 15 zones of the city owing to the relaxations to the intra-State e-pass system. And people who travelled to the city comprise a majority of cases.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash on Monday said the number of persons quarantined had crossed 20 lakh in the 15 zones of the city during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The number of persons who are on travel quarantine has significantly increased due to the free pass system. In a week’s time, we will be crossing the 25-lakh mark,” said Mr.Prakash.

According to HQIMS (Home Quarantine Information Management System) of the civic body, 4.21 lakh persons were on quarantine in the 15 zones of the city. Over 16 lakh persons have been moved out of quarantine.

“Travel quarantine has doubled in Chennai after relaxation of norms pertaining to issuance of e-pass. Focus volunteers have been directed to help the quarantined residents who require assistance in getting essential commodities,” said Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Meghanatha Reddy.

After the relaxation of e-pass issuance, the number of persons on travel quarantine has increased in most of the 15 zones by 100%.

Incoming travellers up

Earlier, the city used to receive less than 7,000 travellers every day. The number of travellers reaching the city has increased to more than 14,000 every day. Anna Nagar zone, with 54,803 persons on quarantine, has registered the largest number of individuals monitored by Corporation officials. The quarantined individuals monitored by HQIMS of the civic body include COVID-19 positive persons, contacts, persons who are waiting for COVID-19 test results and those who reached the city from other parts of the world.

The number of persons on quarantine is the lowest in Manali zone, with just 6,978 persons on quarantine. The number of persons on quarantine in Tondiarpet is 9,277; Madhavaram 16,015; Tondiarpet 25,470; Royapuram 32,210; Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar 26,430; Ambattur 40,215; Teynampet 35,460; Kodambakkam 43,760; Valasaravakkam 35,684; Alandur 19,897; Adyar 37,761; Perungudi 18,306; and Sholinganallur 19,482.

The city has monitored 2.52 lakh persons on quarantine after receiving them at airports and at checkposts in the past few weeks. Anna Nagar has received the largest number of travellers so far. As many as 31,712 travellers have reached Anna Nagar zone. Manali (2,886) has received the lowest number of travellers. However, ward-level sanitary inspectors said many guest workers had started reaching the city without e-pass, and thus they were not in the monitoring system. Naturally, such persons cannot be quarantined because they are reportedly entering the city without proper notice to the civic body.