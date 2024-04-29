GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Chennai police solve severed head murder case, arrest 21-year-old

Police identified the body as that of a 24-year-old history-sheeter; an investigation revealed that he had been murdered by a man whose cousin he had allegedly cheated

April 29, 2024 02:19 pm | Updated 02:19 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Minjur police in Chennai solved the mystery behind the murder of a 24-year-old history-sheeter, and arrested a suspect on Monday, April 29, 2024. The body of the 24-year-old had been found with the head severed from it.  

In the early hours of Sunday, April 28, police personnel received information from members of the public that said a body was lying on Thiruvottriyur High Road. On arriving there, the police found a body covered with a green bedsheet, with its head missing.

After a couple of hours, they retrieved the severed head, found at a burial ground in Perungavur, under the Sholavaram police station limits. After analysing missing persons in the jurisdiction, police concluded that the body was that of Ashwin, 24, a resident of  Thirupalaivanam, who had a couple of criminal cases pending against him.

The police established that he was murdered by unidentified persons who left his body and head in different places. A post-mortem was performed.

After analysing criminal records against Ashwin at the Thirupalaivanam police station for offences against a woman, the Minjur police traced the main suspect E. Ajithkumar alias Avaja, 21 of Vazhuthigaimedu village and arrested him. He is also a history sheeter.

Police said Ashwin was in a relationship with a young woman who was a cousin of Ajithkumar’s. Ashwin had promised to marry her, but later became acquainted with another woman over social media, and married her. Ajithkumar believed his cousin had been cheated by Ashwin, and decided to kill him.

As per a plan, Ajithkumar and three others invited Ashwin for a drink at the burial ground. After he was drunk, Ajithkumar and his associates murdered Ashwin and threw his head in the burial ground and the body at another place, said police.

