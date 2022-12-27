HamberMenu
Chennai police continue crackdown on bike races, arrest five persons

The accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison

December 27, 2022 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The traffic police on Sunday continued their crackdown on those involved in bike racing. They arrested five persons.

A senior officer of the city police said based on the directions of Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal to take strict action against motorists causing panic and being nuisances, particularly two-wheeler riders participating in bike races, the police identified a gang of youth who organised a bike race at Anna Salai flyover. Using CCTV camera footage retrieved by the Pondy Bazaar Traffic Investigation Wing, two teenagers – E. Akash and T. Saranraj, of Triplicane – were arrested, and the two-wheeler used for the race was impounded.

In another incident the Anna Square Traffic Investigation Wing filed a case against six two-wheelers who had participated in a race and performed stunts on Anna Salai, near Bilal Hotel, in the early hours of Sunday. Based on CCTV camera footage, the police arrested three youths – K. Pradeep of Triplicane and B. Sayed and I. Surya of Royapettah.

All five were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

