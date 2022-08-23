Chennai Corporation to expedite work on bridges across the city

Bridge across the Cooum in Egmore is almost completed while the Villivakkam bridge is expected to be ready by November

Greater Chennai Corporation has almost completed the construction of an additional bridge on Arunachalam Road across the Cooum River. The 10-metre-wide bridge aims at decongesting vehicular movement along the key road stretch connecting Egmore with Chintadripet. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Bridge across the Cooum in Egmore is almost completed while the Villivakkam bridge is expected to be ready by November

The Chennai Corporation has expedited work on bridges in various parts of the city and work in areas, such as Egmore, Elephant Gate and Villivakkam are expected to be completed in three months.

“The bridge across the Cooum in Egmore on Arunachalam Road is almost complete. We have expedited the work on Elephant Gate Bridge. It will also be over in three months’ time,” said an official.

Mayor R.Priya and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected the work in various parts of the city recently.

The approach road on both sides of Stephenson Road bridge will be completed before October 1. The work on seven beams of Stephenson Road Bridge is expected to be completed by October 15. The top slab will be completed by October 30, an official said.

The work on Villlivakkam Bridge is expected to be completed by October. Currently, the work on 17 girders on Kolathur side of the existing level crossing is under way. Work on eight girders on the Villivakkam side of the bridge is under way. All girders will be placed by October 15. Once the bridge is completed, road connectivity between Villivakkam and Kolathur will improve, he added.

In T.Nagar, work on one escalator and the 24 spans in the skywalk will be completed by October 15. Work on two lifts will be completed by November 15. Work on 18 of the 24 span sheets is under way. Handrails for six of the 24 portions have been completed. The skywalk is expected to facilitate pedestrian movement between major public transit modes such as bus stand and suburban railway station.

The land plan schedule for a bridge near Valluvar Kottam is expected by August 25. The construction of the bridge is expected to start in a few months. Once the bridge is completed, traffic congestion on stretches such as Valluvar Kottam High Road and Thirumalai Pillai Road is expected to reduce.

“We have already given the work order for the Ganesapuram bridge. We will start the work in two months,” said the official.