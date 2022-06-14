Chennai Corporation fines 3 contractors for delay in flood mitigation work

Civic body has warned of further action if delays in constructing stormwater drains continue

The Corporation maintains 2,071 km of stormwater drains along 8,835 stretches and 30 canals in various parts of the city. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Greater Chennai Corporation has penalised three contractors who delayed the work on development of stormwater drains as part of flood mitigation project.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi has ordered penal action against the contractors responsible for the delay in construction of stormwater drains along Ambedkar College Road, Vembuli Amman Salai and Rangiah Road. The civic body has imposed a fine of ₹75,000 on the contractors, and if the work continues to be delayed, it will initiate further action against them.

On Tuesday, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Shiv Das Meena conducted a review of the stormwater drain projects in the city. The Corporation maintains 2,071 km of stormwater drains along 8,835 stretches and 30 canals in various parts of the city. As part of flood mitigation schemes, work on development of stormwater drains is under way along various stretches in the basins of Cooum, Adyar, Kosasthalaiyar and Kovalam with the assistance of multilateral funding agencies.

Desilting of wells to collect water in subways will be carried out shortly. Eight packages of tenders were called for flood mitigation works in subways. Work on augmentation of electrical motors to pump out water from subways will be taken up on MC Road, Madley Road, Ganesapuram, Villivakkam, Nungambakkam, Rangarajapuram, Jones Road and in RBI, Gengu Reddy, Duraisamy and Aranganathan subways.

Work on desilting of storm water drains in Tondiarpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar has started, employing persons under the Urban Wage Employment Programme. Wages to the tune of ₹19 lakh and ₹29 lakh has been disbursed in Tondiarpet and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar respectively for the desilting of drains. Work will be completed ahead of the northeast monsoon.