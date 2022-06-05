Cycle rally in Chennai held to raise awareness on vertigo, balance disorders

Photo Credit: @annacycles/instagram

A cycle rally was held on Sunday to raise awareness about vertigo and balance issues. The rally was organised by the Vertigo and Balance Clinic of Apollo Speciality Hospitals, Vanagaram, which collaborated with Anna Nagar Cycles. Around 250 riders participated in the rally, which began at Light House, Marina Beach, and ended at the hospital. Balance disorders (including vertigo) affect around 35% of people over 40 years of age and 85% of people over the age of 80 years, doctors say. Mylapore MLA T. Velu flagged off the rally while Apollo Hospitals’ CEO T. Shivakumar and Rahul Raghavan Menon, COO and senior officials of ACT Marketing; Nippon Paints India, T.N. branch; and Velu Balasubramaniam, founder, Maiyam55, participated. C. Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police, presented medals to cyclists at the end of the rally. According to Dr. Menon, the hospital had launched the country’s first integrated neuro ENT - Vertigo and Balance Clinic at Vanagaram. A team of senior neurology and ENT consultants, with support from specialists in neurosurgery, cardiology, psychiatry, and vestibular rehabilitation offer solutions to persons with vertigo and balance disorders.



