Chennai

Certificate verification to be held

The Tamil Nadu Construction Workers’ Welfare Board has announced that certificate verification and driving skill tests will be conducted on February 27, March 1 and 2 for the recruitment of drivers for 32 vacancies.

They will be conducted for applicants who applied online and those recommended by the employment exchanges. The applicants can download their call letters from https://tnuwwb.tn.gov.in/ and https://labour.tn.gov.in/ using user id and password, said a press release.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 20, 2021 4:14:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/certificate-verification-to-be-held/article33885015.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY