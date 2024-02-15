CCTV cameras to be installed in Perungudi and Taramani MRTS stations by month end

February 15, 2024 08:17 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The security at Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) railway stations has always been a safety concern, particularly for women commuters, given the sprawling nature and poor lighting facility.

While the Chennai division of the Southern Railway has been taking steps to improve the lighting in the railway stations and posting of Railway Protection Force personnel and organising regular RPF patrol in suburban trains on the MRTS section, the commuters have been demanding installation of closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras under the Nirbhaya fund.

Two railway stations on the MRTS stretch — Perungudi and Taramani — housed in desolate locations would soon have CCTV cameras installed for better protection and crime prevention.

Officials said that 26 railway stations have been identified for installing CCTV cameras, of which more than 150 cameras would be installed in Perungudi and Taramani. The work taken up under the Nirbhaya fund was under progress and would be commissioned by this month, an official said.

The Southern Railway has allocated around ₹10 crore for the installation of CCTV cameras in the railway stations for which work was under progress in various stages. T. Maheshwari, a regular commuter using the Taramani railway station, said the Southern Railway should take steps to improve the streetlight facility on the stretch leading to MGR Salai and RPF and Government Railway Police should take up regular patrolling as the station premises was occupied by homeless people besides the danger posed by dogs crowding in the area.