Chennai

CBI arrests labour official on corruption charge

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested an official of the Ministry of Labour on charges of taking bribe for issuing a licence, sources in the agency said.

Acting on a complaint, CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch officials laid a trap and arrested Regional Labour Commissioner Sivarajan in his office soon after he received ₹30,000 bribe. Further investigation is on, the sources added.

