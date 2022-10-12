Cath lab inaugurated at hospital

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated an advanced cath lab facility at Gleneagles Global Health City.

According to a press release, the Minister said the new facility would help in delivering quality and safe cardiovascular and neurovascular treatment to patients.

Gobu P., head of the department and senior consultant, Institute of Cardiac Sciences of the hospital, said the facility would pave the way for providing high-precision angioplasty and safe angioplasty for patients.

The facility would provide space for procedures for various departments such as cardiology, neurology, vascular surgery and interventional radiology.

S. Aravind Ramesh, Member of Legislative Assembly (Sholinganallur), and Alok Khullar, chief executive officer of the hospital, were present.