Campaign to improve enrolment of women in ITIs launched

August 18, 2023 07:03 am | Updated 07:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

“Our sisters in ITI,” an awareness programme to increase the presence of women trainees in industrial training institutes (ITI), was launched at Ambattur ITI on Thursday.

The programme was launched to have more women trainees in the ITI with Industry 4.0 infrastructure and training facilities following collaboration with Tata Technologies. Some of the new courses introduced include industrial robotics and digital manufacturing technician and mechanic electric vehicles. Ambattur MLA Joseph Samuel, who launched the programme, said the ITI still had vacancies and women who have passed Class 10 can apply by August 31.

