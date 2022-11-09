Bharat Sangeet Utsav gets under way, four musicians honoured with ‘Global Ambassador of Carnatic Music’ award

Two books of industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti Sri Seshadri Swamigal and Mother Earth were released

Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi, Neyveli Santhanagopalan, Thiruvarur Bakthavathsalam and Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishnan being felicitated at the inauguration of the Bharat Sangeet Utsav in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: R. RAGU

Two books of industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti Sri Seshadri Swamigal and Mother Earth were released

Musicians Lalgudi G.J.R. Krishnan, Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi, Neyveli Santhanagopalan and mridangam exponent Thiruvarur Bakthavathsalam were honoured at the inauguration of the Bharat Sangeet Utsav 2022.

At an event organised by Carnatica and Parthasarathy Sarathkumar Swami Sabha, they were felicitated with the “Global Ambassador of Carnatic Music” award.

Two books of industrialist Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti Sri Seshadri Swamigal and Mother Earth were released during the occasion.

R.S. Ramanathan, retired judge of the Madras High Court, said the book Sri Seshadri Swamigal elaborates in great detail the greatness of the swamigal and the miracles that have occurred. “Mr. Kuppuswami is a multifaceted personality. Apart from paying attention to business, attending several programmes, it is inspiring to see that he has also found time to write books,” he said.

Mr. Kuppuswami said Mother Earth focuses on the immense resources that are present on the planet and the ways to preserve them. “Since publishers and readers have always encouraged me, I continued to write,” he said.