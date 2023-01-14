Bank manager sits on dharna to collect dues near Tirupattur

January 14, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - TIRUPATTUR

The manager of Indian Bank sat on a dharna in front of a hardware shop run by one of its customers in Vishamangalam village near Tirupattur on Friday to collect dues from the customer.

Police said S. Arunagiri (47), an account holder with the Indian Bank in Tirupattur, had availed a business loan for Rs 1.5 crore two years ago from the bank to expand his hardware business. However, he allegedly did not pay his principal amount and interest of the loan since then. Regular notices and warnings were sent by the bank to him.

As there was no response from Arunagiri, the bank manager, S. Heman Kumar, went to the hardware shop at around 11 a.m on Friday, demanding immediate payment of his outstanding dues of Rs 1.75 crore. Arunagiri reportedly had paid only around Rs 10 lakh as part of his loan repayment. He sought more time to settle his dues with the bank. Frustrated by his response, Mr. Heman Kumar sat in front of his shop to make Arunagiri pay his dues.

The day-long dharna of the bank manager came to an end around 6 p.m after police and senior bank officials convinced him to withdraw his dharna and warned Arunagiri of severe legal action.