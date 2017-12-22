Autorickshaw driver plants saplings at Taramani MRTS station

If you are an encourager and frequent the Taramani MRTS station, then you should walk up to the auto stand, ask for A. Balaiyan and offer him a word of appreciation for starting and sustaining a greening drive on the premises of the station.

His green initiative has earned him the title — thottakkaran (gardener) — from fellow drivers at the auto stand.

“There are 24 trees on the station premises that I had planted over the last two years,” says Balaiyan, pointing to the trees near the autorickshaw stand that offer a green canopy for drivers waiting to ferry commuters alighting from trains at the MRTS station.

This year, just before monsoon set in, employees of a company on MGR Salai planted many saplings, with the protection of tree guards, on the premises.

“Many of these saplings died due to heavy water logging on the station premises and poor follow-up,” says Balaiyan, adding that after-care and maintenance are crucial to the success of any greening campaign.

Inspired by A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s ‘Green Kalam’ initiative, Balaiyan started sourcing saplings of native trees from the Forest Department in Velachery and plants them. He sets aside his weekends for nurturing the saplings he has planted.

“I make four to five trips to fetch water and also provide these plants with manure,” says Balaiyan, a resident of Kallukuttai in Perungudi.

The autorickshaw driver wants to ensure there is more greenery outside the station, and looks for help in procuring tree guards.

Balaiyan can be reached at 9884638227.