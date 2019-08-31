Number plate recognition cameras on key roads soon

With over 6,265 challans issued to motorists using 64 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras installed in Anna Nagar, Chennai Traffic Police is ready for the next level — installing such cameras on arterial roads across the city.

After introducing cashless enforcement in 2018, the traffic police have been trying to implement contactless enforcement. As a pilot, 64 high-end cameras embedded with ANPR software were installed in Anna Nagar with assistance from Hyundai.

In this system, the policemen do not have to physically intercept violators. The cameras capture the vehicle’s registration number and a challan, along with a TV grab of the violation, is sent to their homes. “Since June 26, we have sent 6,265 challans to violators,” a senior police officer said.

Going city-wide

The traffic police will be installing similar high-end cameras with ANPR and Red Light Violation Detection System (RLVD) using government funds. From Lighthouse to Napier Bridge, there will be 62 cameras at six locations, and from Muthuswamy Bridge to Velpanachavadi, there will be 328 cameras at 29 locations.

The police are yet to decide the exact number of cameras needed between Little Mount and Periyar Statue on Anna Salai. “In 2011, we started collecting spot fines. Later, we moved on to collecting fines using e-challan machines and, in 2018, adopted cashless enforcement. Now we are implementing contactless enforcement, similar to some western countries,” a senior police officer pointed out.

Penalty points

The Chennai Traffic Police have sent a proposal to the government seeking permission to introduce the Penalty Point System. “Apart from violations like drunken driving, speaking over the phone while driving and speeding, we do not suspend the licences of violators. The motorists keep committing violations such as not wearing helmets and seat belts despite paying fines multiple times,” a senior police officer said.

To put an end to this, the police have proposed the Penalty Point System, wherein points are assigned for each violation. Accumulating points would lead to suspension or cancellation of driving licence. “We have suggested 12 points as the limit for cancelling the licence,” the officer added.