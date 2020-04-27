As prices soar, thieves target milk packets

With milk being sold above the printed retail price at many places in the city because of demand, packets are being stolen, say vendors.

In the last two days, several thefts have been reported by dealers and dairies. In Manali, a tub of milk packets was taken away by a man, who left his two-wheeler in the next street. He emptied the packets into a bag and kept the tub back at the original spot.

In T. Nagar, a few packets went missing when a vendor went to deliver milk. In Broadway, five tubs of milk sachets went missing and a fight ensued between the delivery man and the vendor.

In Arumbakkam, around 50 packets of milk were stolen from a locked shop.

“Since people come wearing masks and helmets, we are not able to identify them in CCTV footage. Earlier, the offenders used to sell them to tea shops. But now they are being sold in front of shops that have their shutters down. They have milk and are selling them to customers,” said D. Rajasekar, Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers’ Welfare Association.

The association has advised members to go to the shops early and ensure that milk is not stolen. “As it is, we are working for limited hours. We will prefer a complaint after collating all the details,” he said.

On Monday, Aavin supplied 14.5 lakh litres of milk in the city. It sold milk through vehicles in the suburbs. It has tied up with one more online aggregator to serve its customers.