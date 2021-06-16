Artificially ripened mangoes seized at Koyambedu market

Seven tonnes of mangoes from 30 shops were seized and destroyed, officials said

The Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration seized nearly seven tonnes of artificially ripened mangoes from the Koyambedu fruit market in the city on Wednesday.

A team of six officials headed by the Chennai district designated officer Jagadish Chandrabose, conducted an early morning inspection at nearly 150 shops. It was found that about 30 shops had stocked artificially ripened mangoes. About seven tonnes of such mangoes were destroyed at the bio-methanation plant located in the market.

P. Sundaramurthy, Food Safety officer, Koyambedu said ethylene gas up to 100 ppm is allowed for use in ripening chambers. “We found that the traders had used it in powder form in packets to ripen the fruits in a short period. Many of them find it easier as this works out cheaper and quicker than establishing chambers. For instance, five-six packets are used to ripen 20-30 kg of fruits. Consumption of such fruits will cause various health problems,” he said.

Samples of fruits lifted from the market have been sent to the food lab in Guindy. Traders were instructed about the hazards of artificial ripening and further action would be initiated.

The Department has issued notices to 20 shops for not obtaining FSSAI licenses.

Officials of the Koyambedu Market Management Committee were also present during the inspection.