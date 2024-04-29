GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

A Singara Chennai exercise: QR codes disappoint the curious

April 29, 2024 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
The stretch of Durgabhai Deshmukh Road

The stretch of Durgabhai Deshmukh Road | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

  

  

It is better not to attempt something than attempt it half-heartedly. On Durgabhai Deshmukh Road, an effort to present vignettes of Chennai through the brush, flounders and loses its way just ahead of the home run.

If the logical conclusion of the exercise is to appreciate the City better, the exercise seems on course till its most crucial element is put to the test.

The old initiative based on wall paintings had the blessings of Greater Chennai Corporation and its flagship city-wide project Singara Chennai. Smart City Limited had also partnered in the exercise.

Its QR codes are the highlight — that is, until one scans them. Here are the results of a scan ran on three of them as recently as April 26, 2024.

Scanning the QR code of a survey (”How liveable is Chennai?”) winds up on an error page.

And two other QR codes obviously aimed at throwing more light on the places depicted in the wall paintings ends up on a page that carries a finance-related report.

Related Topics

civic infrastructure

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.