‘A fascinating study of art and epigraphy’

N. Ravi launches two books by V.N. Srinivasa Desikan and J. Sumathi

Two books, Kaveripakkam - History and Art Traditions by V. N. Srinivasa Desikan and Historical Perspectives of Domestic Architecture in Kanchipuram by J. Sumathi, were released at an event at C.P.R. Institute of Indological Research at the C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation here on Saturday.

Releasing the books, N. Ravi, Publisher, The Hindu Group, said the Foundation had been a custodian of art, heritage and culture and their contributions in organising events, including lectures, workshops and exhibitions was laudable.

On the book by Mr. Srinivasa Desikan, scholar, art historian and curator, Bronze Gallery, Government Museum, Chennai, Mr. Ravi said it helped fill critical gaps in understanding history, art and architecture of this part of the country. This work was a fascinating study that brought together ancient history, epigraphy and art history.

On the book on Kancheepuram, Mr. Ravi said it addresses an area not studied or written about much.

He congratulated Nanditha Krishna, president, The C. P. Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation, for bringing out such books.

Ms. Krishna said the Foundation had been publishing books that other publishers usually don’t. It was difficult for authors to get their works published if it were their first, she added.

The lifetime achievement award was presented to Mr. Srinivasa Desikan, who hailed from a family of scholars of Oppiliappan Sannidhi near Kumbakonam.

He had published more than 25 research papers and his publication titled the Bronze Gallery, a guide by Museum Publications brought out in 1972, had seen five reprints.

Ms. Sumathi visited over 200 homes, including those of farmers, weavers, traders, fishermen and salt merchants and found that even homes had paintings.