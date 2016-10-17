Two killed in ECR accident

Two persons were killed and three others injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a car on ECR near Mahabalipuram on Sunday.

According to police, Qaisar T. Johar (65), a resident of Mannady and a businessman, was driving along with Adim Johar (53) in a SUV towards Puducherry on ECR when the accident occurred.

The SUV suddenly lost control and hit the car coming in the opposite direction. Johar was killed on the spot whereas Adim Johar, a resident of Royapuram, was taken along with the other injured persons to a private hospital in Perumbakkam, where Adim Johar was pronounced brought dead.