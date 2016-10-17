Two killed in ECR accident

Two persons were killed and three others injured when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) collided with a car on ECR near Mahabalipuram on Sunday.
According to police, Qaisar T. Johar (65), a resident of Mannady and a businessman, was driving along with Adim Johar (53) in a SUV towards Puducherry on ECR when the accident occurred.
The SUV suddenly lost control and hit the car coming in the opposite direction. Johar was killed on the spot whereas Adim Johar, a resident of Royapuram, was taken along with the other injured persons to a private hospital in Perumbakkam, where Adim Johar was pronounced brought dead.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor