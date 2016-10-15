Chennai

TMC to support rail roko

: Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) president G.K. Vasan has extended his party’s support to the rail roko called for by various farmer associations on October 17 and 18 to condemn the Centre on the Cauvery issue.

In a statement, Mr. Vasan said that the Karnataka government has been continuously “deceiving” the farmers in Tamil Nadu by not honouring the order of the Supreme Court in the Cauvery issue.

‘Act of cheating’

The Centre’s action of filing an interlocutory application in the Supreme Court against the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board was an “act of cheating”, Mr. Vasan charged.

