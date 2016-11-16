Saving injured animals remains a challenge

Ever wondered how to save a stray dog injured in a road accident. Most motorists and pedestrians who want to save such animals fail to inform civic agencies or animal welfare NGOs.

Concerned residents who try to save these animals have reported inadequate ambulance services, lack of support from animal welfare NGOs and the reluctance of personnel manning the Corporation helpline 1913 to assist those who inform them about such incidents occuring on the streets.

On Friday, Neelangarai resident K. Radhakrishnan noticed an injured dog on Barathi Salai near Kannagi Statue at 4 p.m. He made phone calls to animal welfare NGOs and civic agencies for at least 25 times.

As the ambulance did not arrive, Mr. Radhakrishnan had to wait near the injured dog for over four hours.

Only after talking to broadsheet newspaper offices in the city, two animal welfare volunteers reached the spot in a motorcycle at 8.30 p.m. and admitted the injured animal in the Madras Veterinary College Teaching Hospital in Vepery.

“We tried to take the dog to a veterinary surgeon. But auto drivers were scared to take the dog to the veterinary hospital. The animal was reportedly injured by noon. The animal reached the veterinary hospital only after eight hours,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

Animal lovers stressed the need for starting an ambulance service at the Chennai Corporation offices in each of the three regions to transport injured animals to the Government Veterinary Hospital facilities in the city.

Corporation officials said that ambulance service for injured animals is yet to start.

Veterinary surgeons of the Corporation are focussing more on animal birth control and on anti-mortem and post-mortem inspection of animals butchered in the three slaughter houses in Villivakkkam, Saidapet and Perambur.

Activists stress on the need for starting ambulance services at Corporation offices for the four-legged