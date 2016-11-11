SHRC orders enquiry into transgender’s death

: The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has called for an investigation into the alleged suicide by a transgender in front of a police station at Pondy Bazaar here on Wednesday.

Acting on the complaint of a delegation of transpersons from Annai Sathya Nagar here and from an advocate, the Commission’s Chairperson Justice T. Meenakumari directed the Additional Director General of Police to depute an officer not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police to probe the incident and submit a report to the SHRC within two weeks.

The transgender had allegedly immolated herself in front of the station after the police personnel had seized her scooter. She was admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital with 90 per cent burns where she succumbed to injuries a few hours later.

The incident also led to a protest by several transgenders on Poonamallee High Road, affecting traffic.

‘Order CB-CID probe’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Su. Thirunavukkarasar has demanded a CB-CID probe into the incident. In a statement, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said, “What is the reason behind the transperson getting petrol from petrol bunk and committing suicide in front of the police station at Pondy Bazaar while having an altercation with the police personnel?”