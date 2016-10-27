Man held for murder

The Ambattur police on Wednesday arrested John of Ayanambakkam in connection with the murder of Sugumar (46) of Annanur on Tuesday. Sugumar, owner of a printing press and workshop, was found murdered at Seenivasa Nagar Extension in Thirumullaivoyal. The police conducted an investigation and apprehended his friend John at his village Vilathikulam on Wednesday.

During interrogation, John admitted to have committed the murder following a quarrel over the repayment of Rs. 30,000 that had been lent to him by Sugumar.