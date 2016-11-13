Governor urged to appoint VCs immediately

In a representation to the Tamil Nadu Governor, Change India, a centre for advocacy and research, has appealed for urgent steps to fill up the vacancies to the post of Vice Chancellor in 4 universities in Tamil Nadu.
In the representation from A. Narayanan, the director of Change India, said the shortcomings in the process of filling in the vacancies in University of Madras, Anna University, Madurai Kamaraj University and TN Fisheries University Nagapattinam have been highlighted.
“The vacancy to the top post is hampering the effective functioning of these universities. Unrest and anxiety are building up among the faculty, research scholars and students of these universities. Many administrative matters, affiliation, research projects, recognition to new courses, financial allocation and other such crucial issues are piling up for want of leadership and direction,” the representation read.
Transparency and objectivity in the constitution of search committees and selection of Vice-Chancellors as per the UGC norms had to be done, it said.
The representation also states that due note should be taken of the standards set by the University Grants Commission with regard to the minimum qualifications for the position of Vice-Chancellor which has been diluted in all the appointments in recent years.
