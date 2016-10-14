Chennai

Governance interrupted, says Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday said that even though the government has been claiming that governance has not been affected due to Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation, administrators have failed to announce the minimum support price for paddy.

He said that the government’s inaction over MSP is a sign that governance has been interrupted. Dr. Ramadoss said that the MSP is usually announced early October; the ongoing delay has forced farmers to start selling their paddy in the open market at a loss. He said that the fixing of MSP is not a complicated decision: the government can refer to prices announced by the Centre earlier this year.

The PMK leader said that the indecision of the government will exaerbate the crisis in the Cauvery delta region. He pointed out that farmers have taken out loans to cultivate paddy and that they expect an income ahead of Diwali. Dr. Ramadoss also said that the government should have adequate storage facilities, lest the paddy be damaged in the monsoon.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 14, 2020 10:27:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/Governance-interrupted-says-Ramadoss/article16070954.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY