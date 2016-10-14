Governance interrupted, says Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss on Thursday said that even though the government has been claiming that governance has not been affected due to Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s hospitalisation, administrators have failed to announce the minimum support price for paddy.
He said that the government’s inaction over MSP is a sign that governance has been interrupted. Dr. Ramadoss said that the MSP is usually announced early October; the ongoing delay has forced farmers to start selling their paddy in the open market at a loss. He said that the fixing of MSP is not a complicated decision: the government can refer to prices announced by the Centre earlier this year.
The PMK leader said that the indecision of the government will exaerbate the crisis in the Cauvery delta region. He pointed out that farmers have taken out loans to cultivate paddy and that they expect an income ahead of Diwali. Dr. Ramadoss also said that the government should have adequate storage facilities, lest the paddy be damaged in the monsoon.
