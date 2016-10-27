Experts brainstorm to help cleft lip patients

The use of tissue engineering products, distraction osteogenesis and stem cells for the treatment of oro-facial clefts will be deliberated and discussed at the 10th World Cleft Lip, Palate, and Cranofacial Congress 2016 of the International Cleft Lip and Palate Foundation.

The Congress, which began on Monday and will go on until Friday, is being organised by the city-based cranofacial surgeon S.M. Balaji.

The Foundation, headquartered in Japan, works towards a cleft lip and palate-free world, a press release said.

The Congress has about 150 international delegates from over 50 countries and 350 Indian delegates from several specialities, including oral surgeons, plastic surgeons, orthodontists, speech pathologists and other medical and paramedical specialists, attending, the release added. Orations, symposiums, speeches and keynote lectures on the subject of cleft rehabilitation will all be part of the Congress, and for the first time, oro-facial genetics and cleft prevention will also be in focus at special sessions. The experience of several countries in cleft rehabilitation will also be presented and discussed.

Also, as part of the conference, two days of live surgical workshops were held on Monday and Tuesday, with 12 live surgeries demonstrated to the participants. The use of 3D planning, usage of customised 3D models for pre-surgical planning and the nuances of surgery will all be taught to the delegates by faculty members.