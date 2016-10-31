DMDK to enter fray for November 19 polls

The DMDK led by actor Vijayakant on Sunday announced its decision to enter the fray in the Aravakurichi and Thanjavur polls and by-poll to Thiruparankundram Assembly constituencies slated for November 19.

In the past, even when major political parties such as the DMK and the AIADMK stayed away from some by-polls, the DMDK had contested in most of the by elections .

Aravai Muthu is DMDK’s candidate for Aravakurichi and V. Abdulla Sait, for Thanjavur. The party has fielded Dhanapandian in Thiruparamkundram.

Chennai-based Abdulla Sait is a long-time Vijayakant fan and DMDK member since its formation. A native of Keezha Siru Bothu village in Ramanathapuram district, the 39-year-old sells auto parts and spares at Pudupettai in Chennai.

Speaking on his nomination, Mr. Sait said the party has bestowed on him the candidacy without he asking for it. “I will file the nomination papers on November 2,” he said. Of late, by-elections have witnessed a fight between the DMK and the AIADMK, barring the Pennagaram by-election where the PMK came second. The entry of the DMDK and the PMK, however, are unlikely to significantly alter the nature of elections in the three constituencies.