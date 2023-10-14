HamberMenu
95-year-old woman undergoes revision total hip replacement at private hospital in Adyar

She had already been treated for a left hip femoral neck fracture in 1998, and when a revision hip replacement was attempted again 23 years later due to loosening implants, it failed and left her bedridden

October 14, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 95-year-old woman, who was bedridden for two years with severe hip pain, successfully underwent a revision total hip replacement procedure at a private hospital in Adyar.

As per a press release, orthopaedic surgeon Nandkumar Sundaram performed a primary total hip replacement (THR) on the patient for a left hip femoral neck fracture in 1998. Due to the implants loosening after 23 years, she underwent a revision hip replacement elsewhere. However, the attempt was unsuccessful, making the patient bedridden with severe pain and a shortened limb, the release added.

Subsequently, the patient consulted with Dr. Sundaram to overcome pain and immobility, and it was decided that a revision THR with a metal backing cup and bone graft would be done. This procedure is rare among patients of advanced age. The surgery was successfully done by a group of ortho surgeons and anaesthesiologists led by Dr. Sundaram. 

“This patient is living proof that with proper planning and modern implants, it is still possible to achieve a pain-free and independent life even at this age,” the release from the surgical team said. 

