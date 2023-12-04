HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

30 trees uprooted, compound walls damaged at Vandalur zoo

December 04, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Heavy rainfall and strong wind due to Cyclone Michaung caused damage to Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) at Vandalur on Monday.

As many as 30 trees were uprooted inside AAZP and the compound walls on either side of Vandalur-Kelambakkam road to a total length of 50 metres were damaged, leading to localised flooding along the road stretches.

“No animal was harmed and all the enclosures are intact,” AAZP Director Srinivas R. Reddy said in a press release.

Otteri lake located inside the zoo also overflowed, damaging a portion of the compound wall. This flooded low-lying areas downstream of the lake. “Water levels inside the zoo are being monitored, and excess water is being drained out of the enclosure with the help of motor pumps. The drainage system of the zoo is being cleared of the debris to ensure proper drainage of rainwater,” the release added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.