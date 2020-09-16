Work on STP at Kaggadasapura lake to begin

The lake is prone to frothing much like Bellandur and Varthur lakes

Kaggadasapura lake in east Bengaluru, which is prone to frothing much like Bellandur and Varthur lakes, will get some respite. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will soon begin construction of a 5 MLD capacity Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) near the lake. The groundbreaking ceremony of the STP is slated to be held on Thursday.

Residents attribute the frothing to two drains, which they say, let untreated sewage into the lake.

“The project, which has a budget of ₹26.38 crore, will take 18 months to complete. Once the STP is completed and commissioned, the health and ecology of the lake will automatically improve,” said Gangadhar B.C., chief engineer (wastewater management), BWSSB.

Meanwhile, work order for construction of a 7 MLD STP at Puttenahalli lake in Hebbal valley was issued recently.

“Both these projects – STPs at Kaggadasapura and Puttenahalli lakes – were proposed under the guidance of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board,” he said.

But for the lake to be rejuvenated, residents in and around the area said the authorities simultaneously need to crack down on indiscriminate dumping of construction and demolition waste.

S. Raghu., MLA, C.V. Raman Assembly constituency, said that it was a long-standing demand of citizens and activists. “Along with construction of STP, we will also begin rejuvenation of the lake. ₹8.6 crore has been sanctioned in this regard,” he said.

According to Mr. Gangadhar, the STP will help in the rejuvenation, maintenance and protection of not just of Kaggadasapura lake but also Bellandur and Varthur lakes as all three fall under the K.C. Valley system.

Another senior BWSSB official said that three STPs linked to Bellandur and Varthur lakes – 5 MLD STP at Sarakki, 10 MLD STP at Hulimavu and 35 MLD STP at Agaram – have been commissioned.

“Five MLD STP at Chikkabeguru is completed and will be commissioned by the end of September. The wastewater wet well of 32.5 MLD near the premises of the 90 MLD Bellandur Amanikere STP will be completed by March 2021,” the official said.