GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Water Adalat on May 16

Published - May 15, 2024 08:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat on May 16 between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to address grievances relating to water billing, delays in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delays in converting from domestic to non-domestic connections, and other related issues.

According to a BWSSB release, the adalat will be held at the following sub-divisions: North West-2: Behind Sriram Deluxe Hotel, Peenya 2nd Stage, near BMTC Bus Stop. North-West 4: Pipe Line Road, Sunkadakatte; Central-1-2: Nethaji Road, Frazer Town; North East-2: #55, 8th and 9th Cross, Central Street; (North-1)-2: No.3, P&T Colony, R.T. Nagar. North-2-2: 3rd Block, BEL Layout, Vidyaranyapura; (South-1)-2: Kodichikkanahalli, GLR Ground, Kodichikkanahalli; (South-2)-2: Central Jail Road, Koodlu GLR, Koodlu. (South West-2): Dwarakanath Road, V.V. Puram, opposite National College; (South West-5): 1st Floor, Banagiri Nagar, near Water Tank, Banashankari 3rd Stage, 1st main road. (East-1)-3: Kadugodi STP, Near White Field Railway Station, Somenahalli Post, Kadugodi. (East-2)-3: Banjara Layout, STP Premises, Horamavu.

Related Topics

water

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.