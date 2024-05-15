Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will hold a water adalat on May 16 between 9.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to address grievances relating to water billing, delays in providing water supply and sanitary connections, delays in converting from domestic to non-domestic connections, and other related issues.

According to a BWSSB release, the adalat will be held at the following sub-divisions: North West-2: Behind Sriram Deluxe Hotel, Peenya 2nd Stage, near BMTC Bus Stop. North-West 4: Pipe Line Road, Sunkadakatte; Central-1-2: Nethaji Road, Frazer Town; North East-2: #55, 8th and 9th Cross, Central Street; (North-1)-2: No.3, P&T Colony, R.T. Nagar. North-2-2: 3rd Block, BEL Layout, Vidyaranyapura; (South-1)-2: Kodichikkanahalli, GLR Ground, Kodichikkanahalli; (South-2)-2: Central Jail Road, Koodlu GLR, Koodlu. (South West-2): Dwarakanath Road, V.V. Puram, opposite National College; (South West-5): 1st Floor, Banagiri Nagar, near Water Tank, Banashankari 3rd Stage, 1st main road. (East-1)-3: Kadugodi STP, Near White Field Railway Station, Somenahalli Post, Kadugodi. (East-2)-3: Banjara Layout, STP Premises, Horamavu.