Walkathon to save trees from nails

BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad interacting with a boy at the event, which was organised to create awareness on the harmful impact of nails being hammered into trees for ads and posters, on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT E MAIL

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will distribute 10 lakh saplings before the monsoon as part of its initiative to increase the city’s green cover. At a walkathon on Sunday morning, organised to create awareness on the harmful impact of nails being hammered into trees for ads and posters, civic Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad appealed to youth to take part in afforestation work.

More than 600 people participated in the walkathon.

Bhaskar Rao, ADGP of Railways, who took part in the event, said that the work of the volunteers in removing nails is commendable, and announced that, in the coming days, police personnel will take part in the initiative. He said filing an FIR will act as a deterrent to people who harm trees.

