Vietnam’s first consul office in India opens in Bengaluru

Vietnam opened its first-ever consul office in India in Bengaluru and appointed N.S Srinivasa Murthy as its consul.

India is the 26th investment partner of Vietnam and the latter is looking at expanding this collaboration further, said Phan Sanh Chau, Ambassador of Vietnam in India, on Wednesday. Mr. Chau said the consul was opened to improve investment ties between the two countries.

Pharmaceuticals, manufacturing of automobile parts and information technology were some of the sectors where Bengaluru and Vietnam could collaborate, the ambassador said. Vietnam is already India’s fourth-largest trading partner in the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN), said Mr. Murthy.