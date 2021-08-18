Bengaluru

Vietnam’s first consul office in India opens in Bengaluru

Vietnam opened its first-ever consul office in India in Bengaluru and appointed N.S Srinivasa Murthy as its consul.

India is the 26th investment partner of Vietnam and the latter is looking at expanding this collaboration further, said Phan Sanh Chau, Ambassador of Vietnam in India, on Wednesday. Mr. Chau said the consul was opened to improve investment ties between the two countries.

Pharmaceuticals, manufacturing of automobile parts and information technology were some of the sectors where Bengaluru and Vietnam could collaborate, the ambassador said. Vietnam is already India’s fourth-largest trading partner in the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN), said Mr. Murthy.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 10:55:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/vietnams-first-consul-office-in-india-opens-in-bengaluru/article35986998.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY